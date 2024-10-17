More arrests expected for Lusikisiki mass murder

On Wednesday, three suspects were taken into custody in Port Shepstone after 18 relatives were shot dead in the Eastern Cape in September.

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola has told reporters that a fourth was also arrested in East London on Wednesday.

"One of the suspects who was on the run, we were able to retrieve or confiscate his vehicle, and that is how far we are with the investigation.

"So, in total people whom we have arrested so far is five."

They will appear in court on Friday.

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu on Wednesday told Parliament's police portfolio committee that the massacre appears to have been coordinated from inside prison.

