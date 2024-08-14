Three people killed in separate KZN crashes

It's understood at this stage that three cars collided on Higginson Highway on Tuesday evening.





ALS Paramedic's Garrith Jamieson says they found two badly damaged vehicles on the highway and another bakkie that had veered off the roadway onto Almond Road.





Jamieson says the eThekwini Fire Department had to be called in as some were trapped in the vehicles.





"Paramedics found two people severely entrapped in their vehicle on Almond Road and immediately began treating them whilst awaiting rescue services.

“Unfortunately, the driver of the bakkie sustained major injuries and there was nothing paramedics could do for him and they were declared dead at the scene.





“The passenger sustained serious injuries and paramedics stabilised him. The eThekwini Fire Department used the Jaws of Life and other hydraulic equipment to cut the man free.





“Once freed he was carefully extricated from the wreckage and taken to hospital. Paramedics also found the driver of one of the vehicles on the M1, has sustained major injuries and passed away at the scene."





Moments after the crash, three trucks collided on the N3 near Ashburton.





It's understood that one of the trucks caught alight on the Pietermaritzburg bound roadway.





The fire department was called in to tackle the blaze and the road was closed.





Jamieson says the driver of one of the trucks was killed.





“Paramedics stood by while Pietermaritzburg Fire Department tackled the blaze. The truck driver was severly entrapped in the wreckage. Due to his injuries from the fire, he passed away. There were no other injuries in the other two trucks and the recovery has been completed this morning."



