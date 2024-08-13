 Early morning protest shuts N2 near Chatsworth
Early morning protest shuts N2 near Chatsworth

Updated | By Lauren Hendricks

Monday morning's major protest, that led to the closure of the N2, in the vicinity of Chatsworth, appears to have been triggered by service delivery concerns. 

Traffic was disrupted by community members who blocked access to the Higginson and M4 highways, south of Durban. 


The north and southbound lanes of the N2, have since been reopened. 


Dhevan Govindasamy from PT Alarms says their members were called to monitor the situation. 


“The N2 southbound was blocked off with burning rubble from early hours this morning, the authorities were on scene and have cleared it up. Traffic flow was slowly restored.”

