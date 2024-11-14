Man in Wentworth court for drug dealing at school

Police nabbed the 29-year-old outside a school in Lamontville on Wednesday.

KZN SAPS spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says Social Crime Prevention officers received a tip-off and carried out the arrest.





"During the execution of the operation, the suspect was found inside a room next to the high school, and he was found with ten pupils, of which eight of them were girls. He was also found in possession of dagga, which he was selling to the young schoolchildren.

"With police officers prioritising the future of the children and the ongoing final examinations, learners were given a stern warning in the presence of their parents before they were released."





