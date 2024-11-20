Disaster-hit Nquthu pleads for relief resources
Updated | By Andile Tsotetsi
Officials in Nquthu, northern KwaZulu-Natal, have requested relief resources from the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs.
Weather-related disasters over the past three years have left the community reeling.
Mayor Lindokuhle Shabalala says the recent heavy rains have made the situation worse.
On Tuesday, he spoke at an event where a water tanker and streetlights were handed over to the Ward 9 community.
“We are hit hard by storms and wildfires in our area of Nquthu. From the 5th to the 8th of November this year, we were again hit by a storm, and our roads were damaged.
“We are pleading with the MEC that if there are situations like this, he must also remember us as a community of Nquthu.”
