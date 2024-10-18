Case against three Limpopo ‘insurance payout killers’ postponed

The accused, Sergeant Rachel Shokane-Kutumela (43), her 47-year-old sister Annah Shokane and her 27-year-old daughter Flora Shokane, are facing charges of murder, fraud and money laundering.

The sergeant’s daughter and sister were arrested at Mabokelele village on Thursday, a week after Shokane-Kutumela’s arrest at the Senwabarwana police station.

“We have agreed that this matter should be postponed to a further date, which will not only be one date but more than a day. It will be the 30 and 31 October 2024 and as well 1 November 2024,” said Magistrate Godfrey Netshiozwi.

READ: Limpopo cop arrested for insurance fraud murders

Shokoane-Kutumela allegedly registered her victims with various insurance companies before their deaths.

She allegedly began her killing spree in October 2019 when she allegedly killed Sydney Noko Montja, followed by Joyce Tsela Malesa in July 2020 and Navel Kutumela in April 2021.

Maphari Ephraim Chosi was killed in August 2021, while Jacob Petrus Seakamela was killed in September 2022 and Phuti Martin Mothata in April 2024.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)