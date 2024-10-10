Limpopo cop arrested for insurance fraud murders

The 43-year-old police officer is accused of benefiting financially from fraudulent claims on various funeral, accidental and life policies.

SAPS spokesperson Athlenda Mathe says the killing spree allegedly began in 2019, adding that all victims were known to the officer.

"They were from disadvantaged backgrounds; some were disabled, some were mentally challenged. She would take out life policies and funeral covers on their behalf, and she would be the beneficiary.

“Evidence shows that she has already pocketed about R10 million. The sergeant is expected to appear before the Polokwane District Court on six counts of murder and about 17 counts of fraud."

She is due to appear in court on Friday.

