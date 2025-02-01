Three killed in suspected vigilante attack near Hillcrest

They were shot in KwaNyuswa on Friday.





KZN police spokesperson, Robert Netshiunda says two bodies were discovered on Umbanana Road.





The third victim was found along Umlambo Road.





"The victims aged between 25 and 30 years were found with multiple gunshot wounds and are suspected to have been killed in a vigilantism attack after they were allegedly caught stealing cables."





Meanwhile Durban police are trying to identity the body of a teenage girl discovered at Blue Lagoon.





They recovered her remains from the banks of a fishing area on Thursday.





Netshiunda they are investigating a case of murder.





"The victim’s legs and hands were bound and it is believed that she was thrown in the sea."





