Three killed in suspected vigilante attack near Hillcrest
Updated | By Nushera Soodyal
Police believe three people, who were murdered near Hillcrest, were the victims of a vigilante attack.
Police believe three people, who were murdered near Hillcrest, were the victims of a vigilante attack.
They were shot in KwaNyuswa on Friday.
KZN police spokesperson, Robert Netshiunda says two bodies were discovered on Umbanana Road.
The third victim was found along Umlambo Road.
"The victims aged between 25 and 30 years were found with multiple gunshot wounds and are suspected to have been killed in a vigilantism attack after they were allegedly caught stealing cables."
READ: Father of slain Wentworth teen: No sentence will ease pain
Meanwhile Durban police are trying to identity the body of a teenage girl discovered at Blue Lagoon.
They recovered her remains from the banks of a fishing area on Thursday.
Netshiunda they are investigating a case of murder.
"The victim’s legs and hands were bound and it is believed that she was thrown in the sea."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Mzansi man cruises in a drop top Toyota Hilux
A man had SA in stitches after he was spotted cruising around in his “dr...East Coast Breakfast 21 hours ago
-
R100m Powerball winner quits his job
A Powerball jackpot winner wasted no time quitting his job, after he won...East Coast Breakfast 23 hours ago