Father of slain Wentworth teen: No sentence will ease pain

Tyrone Fynn and his family were hoping to see Dondre Addison sentenced in his 17-year-old son's murder case on Friday.





However, the Durban High Court postponed the matter to 21 February saying it was still waiting for the probation officer's sentencing report. Addison shot the schoolboy in 2023.





Tyronne Fynn's calling for the maximum sentence.





"A harsh sentence should be given to this boy for the way he did it and to prevent this from happening again. He deserves the harshest sentence and I promise you that won't do anything to me. It won't make me feel better."





