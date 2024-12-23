Seven killed in N3 highway accident

Traffic officials say a minibus taxi lost control near Dasville, rolling multiple times.





The RTMC's, Simon Zwane says five other people were seriously injured.





It's affecting travel towards KZN.





Traffic is being diverted to the Dasville Interchange to rejoin the N3 Toll Route at the Vereeniging Interchange.





"Traffic is being diverted, there is the 103 and also other routes."





