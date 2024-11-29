Three illegal miners killed in Mpumalanga

The three suspects were shot on Thursday when law enforcement were conducting routine patrols in the area of New Village mining shaft.





Police spokesperson Donald Mdhluli says one officer from the K9 Unit was shot in the leg.





"In response, the law enforcement officers fired back and it was during this period when three alleged miners were fatally shot.





"Two AK-47 rifles as well as approximately 500 rounds of ammunition for AK-47 rifles were recovered at the crime scene. The injured member was taken to hospital for medical treatment."





A case of attempted murder is being investigated, and the Independent Police Investigative Directorate will lead the investigation with regard to circumstances surrounding this incident.





