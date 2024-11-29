NPA granted preservation order against illegal miners

Stolen platinum group materials worth R350 million and a luxury minibus were seized after a probe was initiated this month.

It stemmed from a tip-off by Impala Platinum Mine.

The NPA says the five accused are out on bail. Their case is expected to resume in January.





It comes as another 17 illegal miners have resurfaced from mine shafts at Stilfontein in the same province.

Police say they are Basotho, Zimbabwean, and Mozambican nationals.





