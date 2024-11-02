Three critical, 1 dead in two separate accidents - KZN North

On the R102, the driver of a small truck lost control and collided with a tree on the side of the road, in Shaka's Head in Ballito this morning.





Emergency services say he died at the scene.





IPSS spokesperson, Sam Meyrick, says the R102 will be closed in both directions to allow a mortuary van to collect his body.





READ: Fire near PMB taxi rank extinguished





She says IPSS also responded to another crash on the N2, near Salt Rock.





"A lightly motor vehicle collided with the back of the truck, leaving the three occupants in a critical condition. Occupants were stabilised on scene by IPSS Medical Advanced life support, sadly one of the patients passed away in hospital."









She says the truck driver was uninjured.