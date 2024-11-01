Fire near PMB taxi rank extinguished

Two people died in the early morning fire at stores near the Retief Taxi Rank.





Emergency teams found it already in engulfed in flames when they arrived.





Msunduzi spokesperson Ntobeko Mkhize says an investigation is underway.





"Our teams worked tirelessly to contain and extinguish the fire, preventing it from spreading to adjacent properties. The cause of the fire remains unknown."





