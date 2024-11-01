Fire near PMB taxi rank extinguished
Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo
Officials say a fire crew has stayed behind at the scene of a deadly blaze that broke out on Thursday in Pietermaritzburg to prevent it from reigniting.
Officials say a fire crew has stayed behind at the scene of a deadly blaze that broke out on Thursday in Pietermaritzburg to prevent it from reigniting.
Two people died in the early morning fire at stores near the Retief Taxi Rank.
Emergency teams found it already in engulfed in flames when they arrived.
READ: Boy (6) killed in Ndwedwe crash
Msunduzi spokesperson Ntobeko Mkhize says an investigation is underway.
"Our teams worked tirelessly to contain and extinguish the fire, preventing it from spreading to adjacent properties. The cause of the fire remains unknown."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Here’s how much Checkers Sixty60 drivers earn
Have you ever wondered how much drivers make working for Checkers Sixty6...Stacey & J Sbu 35 minutes ago
-
Flashback Friday: Did you have a lyric book?
A proper flashback to a time when YouTube didn't bless us with lyric vid...Danny Guselli an hour ago