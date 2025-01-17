Tendering system in KZN will hurt service providers – NPO
Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo
An NPO representing
outsourced workers has urged KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli to abolish the
tendering system as soon as possible, saying it is enabling the exploitation of
workers.
Iphimbo Labasebenzi Association, which represents security guards and cleaners claims service providers have not paid workers since the beginning of the month as promised.
"What's painful is that they are still going to work, and they have to borrow money from loan sharks. Some of the workers are being told to leave by landlords because they are unable to pay rent. Those are some of the issues they are faced with," says the association's Cyril Gcwensa.
Gcwensa says the service providers always claim that they have not been paid by government.
READ: Water woes for some eThekwini residents
"So, we are saying that the premier must get rid of these companies and hire us directly, just like he does with teachers and nurses. By doing so, workers can get paid in time, unlike this situation we are subjected to where workers are not getting paid in time."
Premier Ntuli had announced that services relating to security, cleaners, and kitchen workers in government institutions would now be insourced.
