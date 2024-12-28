 Temporary lifting of water restrictions welcomed
Updated | By Andile Tsotetsi

Ratepayers' associations have welcomed the temporary lifting of water restrictions in the eThekwini and Msunduzi Municipalities. 

The Water and Sanitation Department says the 12-month curtailment, introduced in October, will be suspended until mid-January.


The department says this will allow uMngeni-UThukela Water to meet the demand over the festive season.


Anthony Waldhausen who’s with the uMsunduzi Ratepayers Association says the decision is a relief for residents.

"Because it has been restricted and especially for holidaymakers coming to KZN." 

 

The eThekwini Ratepayers and Residents Association's Ish Prahladh has urged people to continue saving water.

 

"The important part also is the community as well plays a huge part in this, so we can actually help."


