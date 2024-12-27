eThekwini, Msunduzi water restrictions lifted

The Water and Sanitation Department says it's to enable uMngeni-Uthukela Water to meet the demand over the festive season.





The 12-month water curtailment, introduced in October, will be halted until mid-January.





Cornelius Monama, spokesperson for the Water Department, says they met with eThekwini officials over the restrictions on Wednesday.





He says despite the reprieve, challenges including leaks and illegal connections remain.





"The storage capacity of the uMngeni Water Supply system has improved to 85.6%, owing to the recent rainfall experienced in the catchment. eThekwini has been instructed to prepare a comprehensive Water Conservation and Demand Management plan outlining how it is addressing its Non-Revenue Water."





