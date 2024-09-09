‘Teamwork’ key to fight against extortion, says Masemola

He says nearly 40 cases have been reported since the launch of the SAPS hotline two weeks ago.





In Durban's Point area last week, police shot and killed six suspects linked to multiple murders and extortion cases.





Masemola provided an update on police interventions in Mthatha, following an attack on a National Intervention Unit officer investigating extortion in the area.





“We are assuring communities that a dedicated team of investigators and members from specialised units that are attached to the task team dealing with extortions are working on the information, with a view of building up cases and bringing those responsible to book,” he said.





Police Minister Senzo Mchunu is expected to unveil an operational plan to fight extortion mafias, which will involve private security companies and Community Policing Forums.