Security expert: Permanent strategy needed for extortion
Updated | By Jacaranda FM
Security experts say police need a permanent strategy, rather than temporary solutions like Operation Shanela, to effectively deal with extortion.
Police Minister Senzo Mchunu this week unveiled a new plan to fight the growing problem of extortion mafias, which includes collaboration with all levels of government and private security.
KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape, the Western Cape, and Gauteng have been identified as provinces with a high number of extortion cases.
READ: Mchunu: Measures in place to address SA’s extortion levels
Willem Els, from the Institute for Security Studies, says a holistic and longer strategy is needed.
"We have to go and clean it up... and it seems that's where the Minister is heading.
This time, we look out of the box and think out of the box and come up with fresh solutions for the crime in South Africa because for the last few years, it was not working for us."
