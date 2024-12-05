Teachers’ criminal records ‘undermine trust’
An activist has
called for the cancellation of certificates and the re-registration of all
educators in the country.
This is after the National Association of School Governing Bodies revealed that over 16,000 teachers have criminal records.
The crimes range from rape and murder to fraud, theft, and robbery.
Education activist Hendrick Makaneta says the alarming statistics undermine public trust in the teaching profession and raise serious concerns about students' safety.
He has called on the SA Council for Educators to act.
"The proposed re-registration process would also serve to restore public confidence in the education system by prioritising learners’ safety and holding educators to the highest professional standards,” Makaneta says.
"While such a process may present logistical challenges, it is necessary to protect the integrity of the teaching profession and safeguard the future of South Africa's children."
