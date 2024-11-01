Taxi owners commit to resolving grievances through talks say

He has met with the owners of the Durban Long Distance Association, after some members staged protest action on key routes disrupting traffic on Wednesday.

They voiced frustrations over delays in receiving operating licences, as well as the police's Operation Shanela.

Duma wrapped up a meeting with the disgruntled group last night.





"We've agreed from now onwards, we're just going to talk and have open negotiations. They must just come to the department and fetch their permits.

"In the meantime, let us ensure that whatever disadvantages, disagreements or challenges we have, we are going to assemble and talk around the table openly," said Duma.