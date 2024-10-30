Durban taxi association ‘doesn’t believe’ grievances will be

On Wednesday morning, they staged a blockade in the Durban CBD, impacting traffic on several roads.

The protest, which began on Monday, is over claims the provincial Transport Department's delaying the issuing their operating licences.

They are also unhappy about Operation Shanela, the law enforcement drive that has seen unroadworthy minibuses or those operating unlawfully being impounded.

As a result, long-distance routes to Zululand and Johannesburg are not operating.

KZN Transport has responded to the protests, saying over 115 permits have not been collected by the association.

Newswatch spoke to members of the association at Durban Station.

Operator Skhumbuzo Nyako says they did not find any permits when they approached the department's offices near the Victoria embankment on Wednesday.

"We went to the offices in Durban this morning, where workers said there were no permits. They called the head offices in Maritzburg, where we were told we have to reapply for our permits.

"This is a three-month process, but our cars will be impounded once again while we are trying to reapply. The MEC made a mistake and publicly made false claims," said Nyako.

He is calling for a temporary halting of Operation Shanela.

Meanwhile, KZN Transport's spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya maintains that the permits are ready.

"Our system is audited by auditor-general of SA. We want to plead with the taxi operators to do the necessary and everything that we do it is within the laws of the country."

