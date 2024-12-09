Taxi operations back to normal after week-long protest

Drivers from the Durban Long Distance Taxi Association returned to work on Sunday after a strike that left passengers stranded for a week.

They were unhappy about the issuing of permits and a police operation that has been impounding minibus taxis that were on the road illegally.

They vowed not to return to work until their grievances were addressed.

The KZN Transport Department and the association were locked in meetings last week until an agreement was reached over the weekend.

"We hope for the long-lasting solution especially, that in a negative manner it does affect the commuters,” said

Sifiso Shangase, spokesperson of SANTACO in KZN.





“Hopefully, the resolution will enable us to build the economy of KZN and ensure we have proper public transport with no hassles going forward."