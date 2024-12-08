Durban taxi strike ends, drivers return to work

The KZN Transport Department confirmed last night that an agreement had been reached with disgruntled drivers.





They halted operating last weekend, over issues including the issuing of permits.





Drivers also expressed unhappiness over Operation Shanela, the law enforcement drive that impounds unroadworthy taxis.





On Monday, drivers blocked sections of the N3 highway here in Durban,





KZN Transport MEC, Siboniso Duma has met with the association throughout the week.





"They will be operational and they will be on the road. From Monday, they will continue collecting permits. There is a team that is going to work on a regular basis on these matters."





