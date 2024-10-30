Taxi blockade continues around Durban

It's unclear whether the protest is related to Monday’s blockade at Durban Station.

We're told minibuses that were parked across routes near Spaghetti Junction have since moved.

Durban metro police spokesperson Boysie Zungu says they are monitoring the situation.





"They only protest by closing routes. There are no chances of violence at all. According to guys on the ground, that is affected is the M4 south and Victoria Embankment. We are advising motorists to avoid the M4."

Newswatch spoke to a motorist who managed to escape the blockade at Spaghetti Junction.

"The taxis started slowing down in front of us, and when they did stop, gentlemen jumped out of the taxis, took the yellow construction barriers and started pushing them on the road. Fortunately for me, when they started blocking, I was lucky to drive over those barriers."





