KZN a 'no-tolerance' zone for criminals, says Premier

"Because the police in KwaZulu-Natal they are equal to the task," he said on Tuesday.

Over 30 undocumented migrants were arrested in a raid on several shops in the Durban CBD.

The operation was part of efforts to clamp down on expired goods that slip through the cracks of food inspectors.

It led to officials uncovering a number of shop owners, who employ workers who are in the country illegally.

Several counterfeit goods were also seized.

Ntuli said more funds are needed to conduct investigations on undocumented migrants.

"We don't want to see crime in our province. We will give information to the police, so that police will come in where arrests are supposed to be taking place.

"Already we have started the engagements with the mayor, and I know that it’s not just a decision that you can take haphazardly and think that is going to present a permanent solution."

He also called for the borders to be strengthened.

