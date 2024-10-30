Taxi blockade in Durban CBD ends – metro police

"They have taken their taxis, and they've gone to different ranks. Victoria Embankment and M4 are now open," says spokesperson Boysie Zungu.

"Metro police members on the ground have been monitoring the situation, and our camera room has also been monitoring the situation."

It is understood the ongoing protest related to aggrieved members of the Durban Long Station Taxi Association over not getting their operating licences.

It has affected several commuter routes, including long-distance routes to Zululand and Johannesburg.

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport has responded to the protests, saying over 115 permits in Maritzburg have not been collected by the association.

Taxi council Santaco's KZN spokesperson Sfiso Shangase said they are experiencing various challenges.

"Sometimes the challenges are that some of them have got challenges with SARS, because for you now to be to uplift, you need to have a good standing on SARS and some of them are not on good standing.

"Others are the issue of SARS based on the threshold, whether they need the threshold to be able to pay SARS," said Shangase.

"However, for that, you need to go to SARS personally, and they will be able to then access your financial status."

He says that associations previously did not require a SARS pin to collect their permits.





