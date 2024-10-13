Tankers deployed to address Msunduzi Municipality water outages
Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo
KZN
Cogta says it has deployed two water tankers to communities affected by water
outages in the Msunduzi Municipality.
KZN Cogta says it has deployed two water tankers to communities affected by water outages in the Msunduzi Municipality.
Taps ran dry in two wards on Friday.
The Department’s Senzo Mzila says they have identified the problem.
"The Mpolweni pump station, apparently there is a breakage within that pump station.
READ: eThekwini says no need to stockpile as water curtailment starts
“This pump station provides water to the reservoirs that supply the communities within the Msunduzi Local Municipality."
Mzila says they are working with uMngeni-uThukela Water and the Department of Water and Sanitation to fix the issue.
"We can’t give a specific time frame, but the Department is working closely with the two stakeholders to ensure that communities have running water."
