Suspects in SARS advocate's attempted murder seek bail

Updated | By Celumusa Zulu

Two suspects believed to be behind the attempted murder of a SARS advocate want bail.

Durban Magistrate Court
Lauren Hendricks

Mcebisi Runeyi and Siyanda Mbulwana appeared at the Durban Magistrate's Court yesterday.


In July last year, Advocate Coreth Naude was driving into a hotel in Umhlanga, north of Durban when she was ambushed by two gunmen.


She escaped with injuries on her neck and mouth.


At the time, it was reported that Naude' was in the province investigating a tax case involving a prominent Durban businesswoman. 


Six month later, members of the Provincial Serious and Violent Crime: Murder and Robbery Unit arrested the suspects in the Western Cape.


They appeared in the Durban Court yesterday where the matter was set down for bail in February.


