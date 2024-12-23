Suspects in court for attempted hit on SARS Advocate
Updated | By Nushera Soodyal
KZN police made a breakthrough in the six month old case last week when they arrested the duo in the Western Cape.
In July, Advocate Coreth Naude was driving into a hotel in Umhlanga, north of Durban when she was ambushed by two armed men.
They opened fire on her, injuring her on the neck and mouth.
She managed to drive into the hotel after which she was rushed to hospital.
The advocate had reportedly been part of a team investigating a tax case involving a prominent Durban businesswoman.
KZN SAPS spokesperson, Robert Netshiunda says the case was assigned to the Provincial Serious and Violent Crime: Murder and Robbery Unit which hit the ground running in search of clues and possible leads.
“Investigations led the investigating team to the Western Cape Province and on Tuesday, 17 December 2024, two suspects, aged 28 and 29 years old were arrested in Mitchells Plain and Milnerton respectively. The suspects will appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 23 December 2024 facing a charge of attempted murder.”
