SAPS investigate woman's fatal fall in Durban CBD

Updated | By Celumusa Zulu

An investigation is underway after a woman fell to her death in the Durban CBD.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson says they responded to the scene at a building on Commercial Road yesterday. 


"Paramedics arrived on the scene to find Metro Police Search and Rescue unit in attendance. 


Jamieson says they found that a woman has somehow fallen from the 5th story from the building.


"There was nothing we could do for her," he says. 


Events leading up to this incident is unknown.


SAPS and Metro Police will be investigating further.


