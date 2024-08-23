Suspects arrested for possession of firearms in Msinga
Updated | By Nushera Soodyal
Police have recovered two AK47 rifles while nabbing suspects near Greytown, in the Midlands.
The SAPS National Deployment Team swooped on the trio in Msinga on Friday morning.
KZN spokesperson Siyabonga Nkwanyana says they were nabbed during a police clampdown on unlicensed firearms.
"On Friday 23 August 2024 in the early hours of the morning, an intelligence driven operation was conducted on unlicensed firearms where three targets were identified and the operation resulted in the arrest of three suspects who were found in possession of two AK47 rifles with ammunition, one .303 rifle and one pistol with ammunition.
"All the arrested suspects will appear in Msinga Magistrate’s Court soon."
