Gang seen firing shots at KwaMashu hostel appear in court

The group lined up in the Ntuzuma Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

In the viral clip, gunmen can be seen walking through the complex, north of Durban, firing shots into the air.

SAPS provincial spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says a suspect, believed to have been one of the gang members, was killed in a shootout with officers in Inanda a week ago.

Netshiunda says they recovered his firearm.





READ: KZN father, son arrested for series of murders

"Police operation continued and between Monday night and Tuesday morning, five more suspects were arrested along the Siyanda Main Road where police had responded to reports of an active armed robbery.





"Three firearms and a hijacked vehicle were found in their possession. One of them fired shots at the police but was overpowered and arrested.

"The suspects are linked to a series of murders, carjacking and robberies along the Dumisani Makhaye Highway, KwaMashu, Inanda, Ntuzuma and the nearby townships.

"The suspects, aged between 24 and 43 years old will be back in the dock on Tuesday, 27 August 2024. A search for more suspects is underway."





