Suspected thief killed in Chatsworth mob justice incident

The man was allegedly assaulted by a mob for stealing in Silverglen.

KZN SAPS spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says police found his body in a stream in the area on Saturday night.





READ: Two killed in Hammarsdale tavern shooting

"No one has been arrested as yet. Police are questioning members of the community. They are taking the law into their own hands, and that is a criminal offence. Those found to be involved in such lawlessness will be dealt with."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)