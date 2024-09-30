Suspected thief killed in Chatsworth mob justice incident
Updated | By Andile Tsotetsi
KwaZulu-Natal police are urging communities not to take the law into their own hands following the killing of a man in Chatsworth, south of Durban.
The man was allegedly assaulted by a mob for stealing in Silverglen.
KZN SAPS spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says police found his body in a stream in the area on Saturday night.
READ: Two killed in Hammarsdale tavern shooting
"No one has been arrested as yet. Police are questioning members of the community. They are taking the law into their own hands, and that is a criminal offence. Those found to be involved in such lawlessness will be dealt with."
