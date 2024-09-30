 Suspected thief killed in Chatsworth mob justice incident
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

Suspected thief killed in Chatsworth mob justice incident

Updated | By Andile Tsotetsi

KwaZulu-Natal police are urging communities not to take the law into their own hands following the killing of a man in Chatsworth, south of Durban.

Crime scene, police tape
Getty Images

The man was allegedly assaulted by a mob for stealing in Silverglen. 

 

KZN SAPS spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says police found his body in a stream in the area on Saturday night.


READ: Two killed in Hammarsdale tavern shooting

 

"No one has been arrested as yet. Police are questioning members of the community. They are taking the law into their own hands, and that is a criminal offence. Those found to be involved in such lawlessness will be dealt with."  


Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)

newswatch new banner 1

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.