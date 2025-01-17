Suspected Stilfontein ringleaders expected in court

More than 200 miners have been rescued from an abandoned shaft at the Buffelsfontein gold mine, near Klerksdorp, through an operation led by the Mine Rescue Services.

Earlier this week, the police’s national spokesperson Athlenda Mathe confirmed that some of the alleged ringleaders involved in the illicit mining operation were among those who were rescued.

“We are aware that some of the kingpins, those that recruited the miners, were underground with them,” Mathe said.

Mathe said police were investigating allegations of kidnapping, abuse, and torture after a video of one of the miners being assaulted, purportedly at the gold mine, emerged in December.

“We’re investigating allegations that there was torture and abuse after several videos showing these miners being assaulted by alleged kingpins underground surfaced. We’re also investigating allegations that the majority of them were kidnapped. They were brought here under false pretenses and not given a clear picture of what is happening here,” she added.

In December, some miners, who resurfaced by climbing out of neighbouring shafts, claimed they were denied food by heavily armed men they described as "Basotho".

Meanwhile, speaking to SABC News, one of the survivors said they resorted to drinking tea and eating cockroaches when the food ran out.

Man, whose identity has been withheld, said he voluntarily went underground in July 2024, because he needed to make a living.

“When I arrived, things were still normal, and the food suppliers were still coming inside the mines. I was not recruited to go there, I wanted to go there because of suffering. It was an opportunity to buy food, clothing, and care for my child.

‘From the first week of August, there was no food coming in so we started drinking tea, but we thought things would change because we didn’t think that we would be deliberately starved to death.”

He confirmed claims of cannibalism that were detailed in one of the letters that was sent up from the shaft.

“We ended up cockroaches, and some ate human flesh. They said it was pig meat but remember from the start of this operation there was no meat coming down to us.”

Since the start of the police’s anti-illicit mining operation in Stilfontien, more than 1 900 people have been arrested on illegal mining-related charges.

Community volunteers recovered nine bodies, while 78 bodies were brought up in the mine rescue cage this week.

It’s still unclear what charges the alleged masterminds face.

