 DA calls for Inquiry into Stilfontein mine
DA calls for Inquiry into Stilfontein mine

Updated | By Celumusa Zulu

The DA is calling for a Commission of Inquiry to be established over operations at a mine in Stilfontein, in the North West Province.

Stilfontein: No missing relatives reported in Zim
Nomazulu Moyo

At least 907 illegal miners have resurfaced at the Buffelsfontein Mine since August last year, with 78 dead.

 

The DA says an inquiry's needed to investigate the causes and determine the consequences of the state's failure to address illegal mining activities.

 

Meanwhile, the African Transformation Movement says government must be held accountable for every life lost.

 

Spokesperson, Zama Ntshona says the zamas zamas should face the full might of the law.


READ: Probe into deaths of 78 miners at Stilfontein

 

"It is the government that has not dealt with the issue of unrehabilitated mines. It's the government who has not dealt with issue of porous borders, the majority of those who were taken from underground are illegal in the country.  

 

“Those two factors for the ATM actually point towards negligence by the government to ensure South Africa and its minerals are protected."

