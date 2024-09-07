Suspected robbers killed in police shootout in Ekurhuleni

Police were following up on information regarding the vehicle the suspects were travelling in. After releasing they were being followed, the suspects opened fire, resulting in a shoot-out with police.

"A shootout ensued when police returned fire, fatally wounding the two suspects in the vehicle which was affixed with false registration plates," said Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale.

"The suspects' vehicle continued to flee, but they drove into a ditch. An investigation is underway to ascertain if the suspects were involved in other aggravating robberies in and around Johannesburg."

Two unlicensed firearms, a rifle and a handgun, ammunition, cellphones, and gloves were recovered.

In a separate incident, six suspected cash-in-transit robbers were killed in a shootout with police in Germiston on Saturday morning.

Gauteng police confirmed the incident, which reportedly occurred near the Germiston Magistrates' Court.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate is set to investigate both shootings.