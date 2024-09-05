LISTEN: Bluff family tells of horror home robbery

Three robbers broke into the home on the Bluff in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

One of the sons, Caz Scholtz, says he was woken up by the sound of duct tape and someone calling out his name.

He says when peered out the window, he saw his sisters sitting outside, bound.

Scholtz says he only realised they were in trouble when a torchlight was shone in his face from outside.

"That is when I saw their faces. My instinct came in - I will protect what I can, and I held the bedroom door closed. The three of them were kicking the door and shouting they were going to shoot me.

"They finally broke through the door, threw me onto my bed, put a gun to my head and said 'If you don't follow instructions we are going to kill you'. At that point I said 'Okay'. They bound my hands and feet, put tape over my mouth. They did the same to my partner as they did to my sisters."





Scholtz says he could hear his parents screaming after being startled by the intruders and his mother begging to see her children.

"They dragged my mom from her bedroom and took her head and shoved and they said "Your kids are still alive' and they dragged her and threw her on the floor."

Police say the armed gang robbed the victims of electronic devices, clothing, shoes, and two cars.

They also emptied their bank accounts.

Scholtz says they are angry and distraught.

"I thank God we are all still okay, we have bruises and cuts and we are afraid. But it angers me for us to work so many years of our lives to get to where we are to have three guys come and in over an hour of torturing us with weapons take everything like it meant nothing."

Ward 66 councillor, Zoe Solomon, who's visited the family, has urged the community to assist them with food parcels or donations.