Suspected Malvern robbers gunned down

Marshall Security's spokesperson Andreas Mathios says the Special Operations Team was tipped off about the group allegedly involved in a house robbery on Tuesday morning in Malvern.

"The suspects were then spotted, and a car chase ensued. The suspects began opening fire on our special operations team.





"They continued firing, and we managed to stay within the proximity of the incident as it was unfolding, and the suspects turned up a dead-end alleyway still shooting, and the fire was returned."

Police say three others were arrested while trying to flee the scene.

They say the suspect's vehicle was loaded with stolen goods.





