KwaMashu gang ringleader ‘only 20 years old’

Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi was at the Ntuzuma Magistrate's Court on Monday, where the young man and five other suspects were expected to appear.

The group was recently arrested during a festive season roadblock in Sundumbili, on the north coast.

"Through the investigation, we discovered that they were on their way to go and kill someone and rob that person of his money," said Mkhwanazi.

The suspects are believed to have been part of a gun-toting group seen in a viral video clip firing shots in the air at KwaMashu Hostel.

READ: Gang seen firing shots at KwaMashu hostel appear in court

Mkhwanazi says detectives have positively linked them to 11 murder cases, eight attempted murder cases and robberies in the area north of Durban.

They are also thought to be behind a spate of hijackings on Dumisani Makhaye Drive, which connects KwaMashu, Newlands Inanda Clermont and Pinetown.

"There are three others that are part of this gang that were arrested in Johannesburg and also found in possession of illegal firearms. They will be brought down here to join these ones," added Mkhwanazi.

Mkhwanazi said they were looking for more suspects.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)