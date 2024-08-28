Suspected KZN serial rapist due in court

He has been linked to at least 27 cases of rape and robbery.

KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says the 31-year-old was nabbed in Block J2 on Tuesday.

Netshiunda says he was nabbed after a woman was attacked on Sunday.





"Police were acting on intelligence which uncovered the room in which the suspect was hiding and during his arrest, the suspect was found in possession a cell phone belonging to a 26-year-old woman whom he allegedly raped in the evening of Sunday, 25 August 2024.

"The suspect enticed the victim on the internet and the two agreed to meet. Their first meet up led them to a sportsground at Glebelands hostel in Umlazi."





