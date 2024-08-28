75 nabbed in police raid all undocumented: Home Affairs

Newswatch spoke to officials on Tuesday evening while they were still in the process of checking the documentation of those arrested.

KZN police conducted an intelligence-driven operation in the Point on Tuesday targeting illegally occupied buildings and undocumented foreign nationals.

Some 123 people were arrested.

Drugs, ammunition, and counterfeit money were also recovered.

The suspects were taken to uMbilo and Durban Central police stations to be formally charged.

Cyril Mncwabe, who is with the Home Affairs Department, says some of them did produce their documentation at the stations.





"We participated in our own initiated operations, and those were initiated from other law enforcement agencies. So far, 75 have been confirmed to be illegal foreigners, and they have been processed and then will appear in court where we will get confirmation, and then we can start talking about their deportation."

The suspects will appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court soon.