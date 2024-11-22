Suspected illegal miners arrested with R3m gold
Updated | By Newswatch
Four suspected illegal
miners found in possession of material containing gold worth over R3 million
will appear in a northern KwaZulu-Natal court on Friday.
Four suspected illegal miners found in possession of material containing gold worth over R3 million will appear in a northern KwaZulu-Natal court on Friday.
Police arrested them as part of their Operation Vala Umgodi at a mine in Pongola on Thursday.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says the officers were following up on intelligence about illicit mining activities in the area.
READ: ‘Incorrectly arranged’ YAZ Plus contraceptives recalled
"Upon arrival at the scene, the four suspected illegal miners were caught in the act of processing gold. They were found with mining equipment, including explosives. The suspects, whose ages range between 27 and 40 years old, are due to appear in the Pongola Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 22 November."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Behind the scenes at Kloof SPCA with Sumeran Govender
Durban YouTuber Sumeran Govender spent some time at the Kloof and Highwa...Stacey & J Sbu an hour ago
-
Mbali Nhlapho’s festive fly solution will save your summer
Flies taking over your summer? Beloved SA housekeeper Mbali Nhlapho’s fe...Stacey & J Sbu an hour ago