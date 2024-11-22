Suspected illegal miners arrested with R3m gold

Police arrested them as part of their Operation Vala Umgodi at a mine in Pongola on Thursday.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says the officers were following up on intelligence about illicit mining activities in the area.

READ: ‘Incorrectly arranged’ YAZ Plus contraceptives recalled

"Upon arrival at the scene, the four suspected illegal miners were caught in the act of processing gold. They were found with mining equipment, including explosives. The suspects, whose ages range between 27 and 40 years old, are due to appear in the Pongola Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 22 November."

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)