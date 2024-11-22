‘Incorrectly arranged’ YAZ Plus contraceptives recalled
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi
The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) has recalled a batch of YAZ Plus contraceptives.
SAHPRA says the batch was distributed in November last year, with some packets containing incorrectly arranged tablets.
It's meant to contain 24 pink film-coated hormone tablets and four light orange hormone-free tablets.
Spokesperson Madimetja Mashishi says the efficacy of the batch has been affected.
"The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority is aware of a quality issue in a batch of YAZ Plus contraceptives (Batch No. WEW96J distributed on 9 and 24 November 2023, which has resulted in the incorrect arrangement of tablets within some packs, thus affecting the efficacy of the affected batch."
"We urge members of the public who are in possession of YAZ PLUS Batch No. WEW96J to discontinue use and to return the packaging to their pharmacists for a replacement with a pack from an unaffected batch or a refund."
