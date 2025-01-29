Suspected drug dealer arrested in Phoenix

Members of the SAPS Organised Crime Unit raided the home of the 26-year-old man on Westham Drive on Monday.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda said they found eight guns, five stun grenades and ammunition.

"The suspect was arrested as he attempted to flee from his residence.

"He was found in possession of a firearm and drugs. A subsequent search led to the recovery of two shotguns inside his apartment.

"The other five firearms were found inside each of his five vehicles. Attempts were still underway to break open his luxurious fully armoured SUV vehicle for a further search,” said Netshiunda.

Netshiunda saod the police-issued ammunition was for an R5 rifle and a shotgun.

They suspect the stun grenades also belong to the SAPS.

"Investigations have already begun to uncover whether the suspect was in collusion with police officers, or the firearm, ammunition and other recovered items were stolen from brutally killed police officers," added Netshiunda.

