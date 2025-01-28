Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla to appear in court for 2021 unrest

It is alleged she was one of the instigators of the unrest that saw wholesale looting and violence in KZN and Gauteng over several days.

In a social media post, the Umkhonto We Sizwe party confirms Zuma-Sambudla's court appearance on Thursday.

It is not yet clear what charges she will face.

During the unrest, several posts were made about the violence on what was believed to be Zuma-Sambudla’s Twitter account.

In November 2022, the NPA in KZN was asked if Zuma-Sambudla was among dozens of people under investigation for instigating the looting and vandalism that left over 300 people dead and cost the economy billions of rands.

At the time, the provincial Director for Public Prosecutions only said that the matter was difficult to deal with as sufficient evidence was needed.





