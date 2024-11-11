Hawks rescue kidnapped businesswoman, 7 arrested in Port She

The group, aged between 21 and 48, was arrested in Port Shepstone on Friday.

Authorities say the 46-year-old woman was kidnapped for ransom about two months ago in Kokstad.

Officials say she and her security guard were accosted as she was closing her premises for the day.

They drove them away in her car before they abandoned it and her guard in Bhongweni.

The KZN Hawks' Simphiwe Mhlongo says the following day, the kidnappers demanded R15 million from the woman's family for her release.

"R305 000 was raised, and it was paid to the suspects, but they did not release the victim as agreed. The Hawks members intensified their investigation. The suspects again called the family and demanded a ransom of R1,2 million.

"One suspect was arrested on Wednesday last week and her arrest led to the arrests of the other suspects. The victim was rescued without any injuries," says Mhlongo.