Suspect nabbed for KwaDukuza traffic cop’s murder
Updated | By Nushera Soodyal
A suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of KwaDukuza traffic cop Mariemuthoo Arumugam.
The 50-year-old was killed last Monday.
It's understood the officer went to investigate a minibus taxi parked on the N2 near the Groutville off-ramp.
The KZN police's Robert Netshiunda says he wasn't aware that a robbery was in progress, and a suspect opened fire, killing Arumugam.
Netshiunda says the taxi driver got out of the vehicle and ran, but the suspect then drove the vehicle with its passengers to KwaDukuza, where he abandoned it.
"Intensive police investigations led the investigating team to Thubelihle informal settlement in Melmoth, where the suspect was arrested. Follow-up investigations directed the police to the suspect’s residence at an informal settlement in KwaMashu, where the murder weapon with a filed-off serial number was recovered with 32 rounds of ammunition.
"The 27-year-old suspect will appear in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 13 November 2024, on charges of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. On the same day, the suspect will make another court appearance at the KwaDukuza Magistrate’s Court, where he will face charges of murder, carjacking and armed robbery."
