KZN police appeal for help in finding suspected hitman

They are trying to locate Mpiyakhe Thobani Mbatha.

The 25-year-old is being sought in connection with the murder of Mphilisi Ngubane, the chairperson of Fredville Taxi Association.

Mbatha, who is said to be on the run, is also wanted for the attempted murder of Ngubane's twin brother.

The provincial SAPS's Robert Netshiunda says the brothers were ambushed by the occupants of a brown car while travelling on the main road in Shezi September.

"The men opened fire at the victims, fatally wounding Mphilisi, who was 35 years old at the time. His twin brother managed to escape the attack. Charges of murder and attempted murder were opened at Mpumalanga police station, and the docket was transferred to Provincial Taxi Violence for further investigation.

"An intensive investigation revealed that Mbatha was behind the attack, and his current whereabouts are unknown. He is originally from Greytown but is believed to also have a residence in the Inchanga area. A warrant of his arrest was issued by Mpumalanga Magistrate’s Court."

Police appeal to anyone who might have information regarding the whereabouts Mbatha to contact the investigating officer Sergeant Khuyana on 079 490 8250/ 031 325 6393 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Anonymous tip-offs can also be communicated via the MySAPS App.

