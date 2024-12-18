Suspect found dead after girlfriend's murder in Umzinto

Police say the woman was found murdered in Umzinto.





The 25-year-old's body along with a knife were discovered on a gravel road, in the Malangeni, on Tuesday night.





The provincial police's Robert Netshiunda says a graphic post, in which the suspect allegedly confessed to the murder, was widely shared on social media.





"Reports indicate that the suspect fetched the woman, who was his girlfriend, from her home and it is suspected that the two had a domestic related altercation which escalated to the murder.





READ: Family saves toddler from drowning in Kloof





"The suspect’s vehicle was found abandoned down the road from where the woman’s body was found, and blood on the front passenger seat suggested that the suspect killed the woman inside his vehicle.





"A manhunt was quickly launched and an intensive search by police led to the discovery of the suspect’s body which was hanging on a tree, in what is believed to be a suicide. Police are investigating a case of murder and an inquest docket will also be opened for further investigation."





